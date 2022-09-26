Dark Web Intelligence Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 2.30 Bilion by 2031

Dark Web Intelligence Market

The reports also cater the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the market's future growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dark web intelligence market garnered $341.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.30 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in cyber fraud, the introduction of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin & Etherium, and technical advancements in the field of cyber-security, antivirus, and malware protection are the major driving factors for the growth of the global dark web intelligence market.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share. The implementation of global lockdown has encouraged the proliferation of emerging technologies such as dark web intelligence.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global dark web intelligence market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global dark web intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global dark web intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global dark web intelligence industry analyzed in the research include Alert Logic, Blueliv, Carbonite, Inc., DarkOwl, Digital Shadows, Echosec, Enigma, Flashpoint, IntSights, KELA, NICE Actimize, Proofpoint, Inc., Searchlight Security, Sixgill, Terbium Labs, Verisign, and ZeroFox. This report gives an in-depth profile of these key players in the market.

These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

