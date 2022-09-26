Rutland Barracks // Eluding a police officer, DUI, Gross. Neg. Opp.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005180

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/25/2022 at approximately 2331 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 7, Wallingford, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI refusal, Eluding a Police Officer, Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Chad Young

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 2331 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Instead of stopping the vehicle accelerated and drove in a grossly negligent manner while failing to stop for the blue lights and fully marked State Police cruiser. A short time later police received a report that the vehicle had crashed into the woods not far from where the vehicle had fled from the traffic stop. The vehicle was located, and the operator was identified as Chad Young. While speaking with Young, signs of impairment were observed. Young refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Young was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI refusal, eluding a police officer, and grossly negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.