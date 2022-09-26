New Haven Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002995

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/25/2022, 1259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South 116 Rd, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Ezra Dixon

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

VICTIM: Jeffery Fortune

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/25/2022 at approximately 1259 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a fight at a residence located on South 116 Rd in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Ezra Dixon (43) of Bellows Falls, VT caused serious bodily injury to Jeffery Fortune (30).

Dixon was later located at a nearby residence, placed under arrest and transported to the Brandon Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Dixon was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day.

Troopers were assisted by Bristol Rescue and the Brandon Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.