Squalene Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Squalene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global squalene market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Squalene refers to a naturally occurring, unsaturated liquid hydrocarbon commonly procured from plant-based sources, such as olives, wheat germ, palm oil, etc., and shark liver oil. It is primarily used as an intermediate for the biosynthesis of cholesterol and can also be artificially produced using yeast. Squalene is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of vaccines, health foods, cosmetics and personal care products, high-grade machine lubricants and nutraceuticals. It acts as a chemo-preventive agent and antioxidant, which helps to restore the immune system and increase collagen production in skin cells.

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the personal care and cosmetic industry across the globe is primarily creating a positive outlook for the market. Squalene gets easily absorbed by human skin and is widely used as a moisturizing and cleansing agent in various skincare products, such as lotions, creams, lipsticks, hair conditioners, foundations, etc. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness towards numerous health benefits associated with squalene supplements in preventing arthritis, asthma, and psoriasis, is also propelling the market growth. Various other factors, including the rising production of squalene from natural resources, along with extensive R&D activities in the biotechnology sector, are anticipated to further drive the global market for squalene in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amyris Inc.

Arbee Agencies

Arista Industries Inc.

Empresa Figueirense De Pesca Lda

Gracefruit Limited

Kishimoto Special Liver Oil

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nucelis Inc. (Cibus Ltd.)

SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited

Sophim and VESTAN Squalene Hydrogenation and Purification.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Source Type:

Animal

Vegetable

Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

