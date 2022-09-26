Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, September 26, 2022
OTTAWA, ON , Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
6:10 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with local hydro workers departing for Atlantic Canada to support Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts.
Note for media:
11:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability regarding Hurricane Fiona. Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc, and Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier will also be in attendance.
Room 200
Sir John A. Macdonald Building
144 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
Notes for media:
Local: 613-954-9003
Toll Free: 1-866-206-0153
Access Code: 6024030#
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
