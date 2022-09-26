Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, September 26, 2022

OTTAWA, ON , Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

Private meetings

6:10 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will meet with local hydro workers departing for Atlantic Canada to support Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts.



Note for media:



11:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability regarding Hurricane Fiona. Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc, and Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier will also be in attendance.



Room 200

Sir John A. Macdonald Building

144 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario



Notes for media:


  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

  • A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to only listen to the event.

  • Participant dial-in numbers (listen only):

Local: 613-954-9003

Toll Free: 1-866-206-0153

Access Code: 6024030#


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

You just read:

