Underdog Dianña Knocked Off as #1 Independent Adult Contemporary Artist by Rock n Roll Hall of Famer
Dianña spent four weeks as the #1 independent artist on the Adult Contemporary chart with her new song Hands
I'm just happy to be in the company of such a tremendous and legendary female artist like Joan Jett.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Dianña’s song “Hands” maintained its strong positions on both the Billboard and Mediabase Adult Contemporary charts at #24 and #20 respectively, she was knocked off her perch as the #1 independent artist on the A/C charts by Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett, who left her major label to be an independent artist. But Dianña did move up to #3 on the Hot A/C Independent Artist chart.
— Dianña
Hands is playing on both Country and Adult Contemporary radio stations. Hands has the feel of an old time country story-telling song, yet the tempo is upbeat and plays well in the Adult Contemporary market. Said Dianña, “When I look at someone’s hands I can often see the life they have lived like a storybook written in their hands.”
Dianña also hit the charts earlier in 2022 with a novelty song, “Calm Down Karen,” which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.
Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant. Her debut country single, “Andale Yeehaw,” was released in late 2018.
