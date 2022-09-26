Submit Release
News Search

There were 530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,586 in the last 365 days.

Underdog Dianña Knocked Off as #1 Independent Adult Contemporary Artist by Rock n Roll Hall of Famer

Picture of Dianña with arms outstretched and hands open

Hands by Dianña

Dianña is sitting on a bridge in a cowgirl outfit

Dianña's new song "Hands" hits TOP 30 on Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart

Dianña spent four weeks as the #1 independent artist on the Adult Contemporary chart with her new song Hands

I'm just happy to be in the company of such a tremendous and legendary female artist like Joan Jett.”
— Dianña
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Dianña’s song “Hands” maintained its strong positions on both the Billboard and Mediabase Adult Contemporary charts at #24 and #20 respectively, she was knocked off her perch as the #1 independent artist on the A/C charts by Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett, who left her major label to be an independent artist. But Dianña did move up to #3 on the Hot A/C Independent Artist chart.

Hands is playing on both Country and Adult Contemporary radio stations. Hands has the feel of an old time country story-telling song, yet the tempo is upbeat and plays well in the Adult Contemporary market. Said Dianña, “When I look at someone’s hands I can often see the life they have lived like a storybook written in their hands.”

Dianña also hit the charts earlier in 2022 with a novelty song, “Calm Down Karen,” which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.

Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant. Her debut country single, “Andale Yeehaw,” was released in late 2018.

Check out “Hands” on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vtgYwn
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
jen@ue3promotions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Dianña - Hands Acoustic Version - Official Music Video

You just read:

Underdog Dianña Knocked Off as #1 Independent Adult Contemporary Artist by Rock n Roll Hall of Famer

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.