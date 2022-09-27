Nethopper Collaborates with HPE to offer Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps) on HPE GreenLake Marketplace
The combined HPE Ezmeral and Nethopper offering enables application operations teams the easiest way to operate (distribute, connect, and secure) applications across clouds, Kubernetes clusters, and networks
Enterprise Kubernetes operations solution available as a service for HPE customers, featuring ArgoCD GitOps and Multi-Cloud Application Networking
Nethopper customers and partners can leverage the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to obtain a unified experience, control and visibility, and fast and easy access to cloud services. HPE GreenLake has over 65,000 customers and over one exabyte of data under management with customers worldwide.
Nethopper Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps):
Nethopper’s KAOps is a software stack that runs on top of Kubernetes infrastructure to help deliver, upgrade, monitor, secure, and connect applications. KAOps' innovative approach seamlessly integrates best-of-breed open-source tools, like Kubernetes packagers, observability, continuous delivery, security (service mesh), and multi-cloud networking.
With Nethopper, enterprise application operations teams can focus on business outcomes instead of investing time and money reinventing and maintaining their own stacks. Running in the cloud, KAOps platform as a service is ready for consumption by application operations (DevOps, SREs) teams everywhere. With its recent launch, Nethopper announced enterprise support for industry’s first hosted ArgoCD GitOps integrated with Multi-Cloud Application Networking, which significantly improves the security and simplicity of open-source ArgoCD.
“Nethopper’s KAOps simplifies management and operations of modern cloud-native Kubernetes-based applications,” said Chris Munford, founder and CEO of Nethopper. “It’s a powerful combination: HPE GreenLake and HPE Ezmeral provide the Kubernetes infrastructure layer, while Nethopper’s KAOps provides the application layer tools,” he said. “We’re excited to partner with HPE to simplify, automate, and secure end-users’ Kubernetes applications through a single browser-based dashboard. It’s a one-stop-shop for DevOps teams building a broad range of applications, including AI/ML and data analytics in private, hybrid or edge cloud,” he said.
HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform and HPE Ezmeral:
The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. HPE Ezmeral is a Kubernetes-based container platform, purpose-built for AI/ML data science and analytics – enabling organizations to increase agility and efficiency, unlock insights, and deliver business innovation. With the HPE GreenLake Marketplace, end-users can leverage a wide range of tools – from free, open-source products to commercially available Kubernetes software - and now includes the Nethopper KAOps as a service offering.
“The HPE GreenLake Marketplace is a robust destination for customers, partners and ISVs to deploy and consume market leading cloud services,” said Tom Phelan, HPE Ezmeral CTO. “The HPE Ezmeral software stack, along with Nethopper Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps) provide our customers with a state of the art, all-in-one solution to simplify, automate, and protect cloud native operations, as well as applications, on Kubernetes, even in multi-cloud environments,” he said.
Nethopper’s KAOps can be found in the HPE GreenLake Marketplace, enabling end-users to:
- Simplify Kubernetes cloud native application operations
- Secure Kubernetes cluster APIs
- Accelerate application features with continuous delivery and GitOps
- Access enterprise support for ArgoCD GitOps
- Support cloud native applications/operations
- Extend HPE Ezmeral Runtime Enterprise to hybrid, edge, and multi-cloud
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.
About Nethopper
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOps, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, visit: https://www.nethopper.io.
