PRESS RELEASE: Church through the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (T.P.T) donates $70,000 to Government

SAMOA, September 26 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); The Government through the Ministry of Health is applauding the annual donation of $70,000 from the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (T.P.T) of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa handed over today, 26th September, 2022.

A formal presentation this morning, president of the T.P.T, Teki Uilelea and distinguished members presented the monetary gift to the Honourable Minister of Health, Valasi Luapitoifanua To’ogamaga Tafito Selesele.

The donation are distributed as follows;

$10,000 – services for Samoa National Hospital at Motootua

$10,000 – services for hospitals in Savaii

$30,000 – National Kidney Foundation (N.K.F) at Motootua

$20,000 – National Kidney Foundation (N.K.F) at Tuasivi in Savaii.

The Hon. Minister, on behalf of the Government, expressed the Government’s gratitude to the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (T.P.T) kindness and continued generosity to the Ministry of Health Foundations and the people of Samoa.

Aside from continued funding to support the Samoa Kidney Foundation year in and year out, to sustain life saving services to the local resident, Valasi also praised and acknowledged the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata as one of the humanitarian Samitrians to the benefactors of the Kidney Foundations.

(The video clip of the presentation is posted on the Savali and Government of Samoa’s Facebook Pages and You Tube Channels.)