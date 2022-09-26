Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,268 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Church through the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (T.P.T) donates $70,000 to Government

SAMOA, September 26 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); The Government through the Ministry of Health is applauding the annual donation of $70,000 from the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (T.P.T) of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa handed over today, 26th September, 2022.

A formal presentation this morning, president of the T.P.T, Teki Uilelea and distinguished members presented the monetary gift to the Honourable Minister of Health, Valasi Luapitoifanua To’ogamaga Tafito Selesele.

The donation are distributed as follows; 

  • $10,000 – services for Samoa National Hospital at Motootua
  • $10,000 – services for hospitals in Savaii
  • $30,000 – National Kidney Foundation (N.K.F) at Motootua
  • $20,000 – National Kidney Foundation (N.K.F) at Tuasivi in Savaii.

The Hon. Minister, on behalf of the Government, expressed the Government’s gratitude to the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (T.P.T) kindness and continued generosity to the Ministry of Health Foundations and the people of Samoa.

Aside from continued funding to support the Samoa Kidney Foundation year in and year out,  to sustain life saving services to the local resident, Valasi also praised and acknowledged the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata as one of the humanitarian Samitrians to the benefactors of the Kidney Foundations.

–ENDS—

(The video clip of the presentation is posted on the Savali and Government of Samoa’s Facebook Pages and You Tube Channels.)

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Church through the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (T.P.T) donates $70,000 to Government

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.