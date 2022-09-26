Williston Barracks/DUI, Neg Op

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 22A1006146

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: September 25, 2022 at 1937 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation





ACCUSED: Kevin Martinez

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manassas, VA





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 25, 2022 at approximately 1937 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the intersection of VT Route 15 and Lee River Road in the Town of Jericho for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located a Lowe's delivery truck off of the roadway that had collided with a small tree. The operator of the truck was present on scene and identified as Kevin Martinez (34) of Manassas, VA. While speaking with Martinez, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and Martinez was screened for DUI. Martinez was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Martinez was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 13, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/22 at 0815

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.