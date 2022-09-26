Williston Barracks/DUI, Neg Op
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006146
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 25, 2022 at 1937 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Jericho, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Kevin Martinez
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manassas, VA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 25, 2022 at approximately 1937 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the intersection of VT Route 15 and Lee River Road in the Town of Jericho for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located a Lowe's delivery truck off of the roadway that had collided with a small tree. The operator of the truck was present on scene and identified as Kevin Martinez (34) of Manassas, VA. While speaking with Martinez, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and Martinez was screened for DUI. Martinez was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Martinez was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 13, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/22 at 0815
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111