Berlin Barracks - Information request / Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 22A3005436
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/19/22, 0730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Snowshoe Dr and Ski Valley Rd, Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a complaint involving a vehicle having mechanical damage caused to the vehicle during the overnight hours. This was not the first time this has occurred. State Police in Berlin is seeking any information on suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the area during the overnight hours on the night of 09/18/22 to 09/19/22. Please contact Tpr. Maurice at 229-9191
