Berlin Barracks - Information request / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3005436

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  09/19/22, 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Snowshoe Dr and Ski Valley Rd, Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  UNKNOWN

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police received a complaint involving a vehicle having mechanical damage caused to the vehicle during the overnight hours.  This was not the first time this has occurred.  State Police in Berlin is seeking any information on suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the area during the overnight hours on the night of 09/18/22 to 09/19/22.  Please contact Tpr. Maurice at 229-9191     

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

