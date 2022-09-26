Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,211 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.25.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 32 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Telehealth.
  • AB 353 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Oil revenue: Oil Trust Fund.
  • AB 661 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Recycling: materials.
  • AB 852 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Health care practitioners: electronic prescriptions.
  • AB 1491 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Adult education: consortia: carryover of allocated funds.
  • AB 1759 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees and registrants: marriage and family therapy, educational psychology, clinical social work, and professional clinical counseling.
  • AB 1760 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Bulk merchandise pallets.
  • AB 1789 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan.
  • AB 1860 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Substance abuse treatment: registration and certification.
  • AB 1971 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – County Employees Retirement Law of 1937.
  • AB 1982 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Telehealth: dental care.
  • AB 2046 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – University of California, Merced, and University of California, Riverside.
  • AB 2196 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Barbering and cosmetology.
  • AB 2326 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Lead poisoning prevention: laboratory reporting.
  • AB 2359 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Compton Community College District: personnel commission.
  • AB 2422 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – California State University: investments.
  • AB 2443 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Judges’ Retirement System II: benefits.
  • AB 2480 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Rehabilitation services: persons with vision loss.
  • AB 2581 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Health care coverage: mental health and substance use disorders: provider credentials.
  • AB 2604 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Long-term care insurance.
  • AB 2798 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Freight: development projects.
  • AB 2931 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Pipeline safety: records.
  • SB 468 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – State of emergency: local emergency: electromagnetic pulse attack.
  • SB 707 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Continuing care contracts.
  • SB 929 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Community mental health services: data collection.
  • SB 1040 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Insurance: restitution.
  • SB 1089 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments: Turkey.
  • SB 1181 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Waste and used tires.
  • SB 1271 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Contracts for the acquisition of goods or services: extension or renewal: legislative oversight.
  • SB 1433 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009.
  • SB 1473  by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Health care coverage.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 1348 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Youth athletics: chronic traumatic encephalopathy. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1856 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Community colleges: part-time employees. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1880 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Prior authorization and step therapy. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1973 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Kindergarten: minimum schoolday. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2069 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – California Home Health Aide Training Scholarship Act. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2079 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Skilled nursing facilities: direct care spending requirement. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2199 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Birthing Justice for California Families Pilot Project. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2222 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Student financial aid: Golden State Social Opportunities Program. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2426 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2514 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – State Highway System Management Plan: underserved rural communities. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2516 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Health care coverage: human papillomavirus. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2566 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Urban forestry: school greening projects. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2666 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Behavioral health internship grant program. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 70 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Elementary education: kindergarten. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 894 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Off-highway vehicles. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 999 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Health coverage: mental health and substance use disorders. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 1234 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Family Planning, Access, Care, and Treatment Program. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.25.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.