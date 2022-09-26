Medal of Honor Recipient Allen Lynch Endorses Mark Curran for Illinois Supreme Court
Mark is a man of proven character, courage and commitment. He is a servant leader...deeply committed to fighting corruption and ensuring justice. Mark is an ardent supporter of military veterans.”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Curran for Illinois Supreme Court releases the endorsement letter by Medal of Honor recipient from Illinois, Allen J. Lynch.
— Metal of Honor Recipient, Allen J. Lynch
As the Congressional Medal of Honor Society states, “The Medal of Honor is the United States' highest award for military valor in action. Etched within are the very values that each Recipient displayed in the moments that mattered—bravery, courage, sacrifice, integrity. A deep love of country and a desire to always do what is right.”
“Getting endorsed by a nationally recognized and honored veteran means so much to me,” said Curran. “He knows something of courage and character and I’m honored to have earned his endorsement.”
Lynch said in his letter of endorsement, Curran would judge with “wisdom, principle, knowledge and understanding. Mark’s faithfulness to his oath will never be in doubt.” He commended Curran for his “proven character, courage, commitment and servant leadership.” Additional comments pointed to his confidence in Curran ensuring justice with compassion and his strong commitment to the Constitution. Lynch called him a “fighter for faith, family and freedom” and an ”ardent supporter of military veterans.”
Mark Curran indeed is a great supporter of our vets. While serving as the longest-serving Sheriff in Lake County history, Sheriff Curran started the Veteran Ambassador program for vets in need.
Allen Lynch authored the autobiographical book, Zero to Hero and has a bridge over the Tri-State Tollway named after him in his honor. The Curran Campaign is grateful for his support and the support of thousands of veterans who appreciate Mark’s own record of service to the community and the values that America stands for like justice, law, order and freedom.
The full text of Allen Lynch’s Letter of Endorsement of Mark Curran is below. Mark Curran has served as Lake County Sheriff, Chief of the Attorney General’s Gang Crimes Bureau, was a Senior Prosecutor, a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, a Professor of Constitutional law and he started the Sexually Violent Persons Bureau. He’s an acclaimed and respected litigator in private practice, having earned the highest rankings for ethics and ability from Martindale Hubbell. Additionally, Mark is a husband, father, community leader and coach, having coached youth baseball, basketball and soccer. As the Candidate for Illinois Supreme Court, District Two, Mark will serve all of Illinois and will be on the ballot as Mark C. Curran Jr. in Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendall and DeKalb Counties.
For more information, visit www.WeKnowMark.com or www.CurranForCourt.com
Dear Friends and Fellow Patriots,
I am honored to endorse Mark Curran for Illinois Supreme Court Judge. I am endorsing Mark for the following reasons:
Mark is a man of proven character, courage, and commitment. He is a servant leader who has a long history of serving selflessly and doing the right thing. As the longest serving Sheriff in Lake County, IL, Mark distinguished himself as a leader by spending a week as an “inmate” in the Lake County Jail. Mark reasoned, “I believe that I can be a better sheriff by having a better understanding of jail operations from the perspective of an inmate in the Lake County Jail.” The Chicago Sun Times described this act as “historical.” It epitomized the type of servant leadership Mark has long practiced. Mark will ensure justice is served with compassion.
Mark is strongly committed the Constitution, our founding documents and all they entail. When a Professor at Columbia College of Missouri, Mark taught Constitutional Law, Business Law, and Criminal Justice.
Mark is a proven fighter for faith, family, and freedom. As Sheriff if Lake County, he witnessed firsthand the ravages of crime and injustice. He is deeply committed to fighting corruption and ensuring justice. Mark is an ardent supporter of military veterans and started the Veteran Ambassador program in Lake County, to assist veterans in need.
I look at this unique opportunity to make Mark a Supreme Court Judge, as our chance to elect a justice who will judge with wisdom, principle, knowledge and understanding. Mark’s faithfulness to his oath will never be in doubt.
Please join with me in electing Mark Curran to the Supreme Court of Illinois.
Respectfully,
Allen J. Lynch
Medal of Honor Recipient
