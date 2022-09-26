A solid marketing plan is essential for every business. You don't need to give up if your budget isn't sufficient. There are many creative ways to promote a business. Jorge Zuï¿½iga Blanco, a successful entrepreneur and business operations expert, offers advice on how to achieve this.

You must be active on social media. The key ingredients to being active in social networking are to share stories, images and creative videos. You may need to choose carefully which social media tools are best for you.

If you are selling handicrafts, you can use Instagram and Pinterest for photos, or YouTube to show videos. It is recommended that you use LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook if you work in professional services. Social media works in two ways, so you should be involved in social media discussions.

Email signatures can be used to promote your company. These are great places to promote your company. It can be used to share a link on the blog where industry advice is given. Or they can also be used to promote a special deal, with a link to your website.

Promote the website and other social networks. “Anyone can use social media,” explains Zuï¿½iga. “Let people know that you have a Facebook page, Twitter, or website. This is another way that people can contact the business. This can be done through print media, or by communicating with customers via the newspaper.”

Depending on your industry, ensure you are listed in online directories. Many are free, so this is exposure that won't cost anything.

Organize competitions. To collect contact information, organize a contest. You don't have to pay for the prize. Look for partners, allied sponsors or businesses that can help you share the costs. It is important to think about how you can get the most out of the competition. For example, capture email addresses and send a monthly newsletter.

Use email marketing. It is important to communicate with potential customers and customers in order to remind them of the company's presence. If used professionally and sensibly, email is a great tool. MailChimp, a free service that allows you to organize your contacts and has options to conform to the anti-SPAM laws, can be used to send well-designed newsletters.

Take part in and promote events. Puig says, “You need to be aware of the happenings in your local community and at industry events. You can participate in organizing workshops or being the host of an event if you have the opportunity. The event can be promoted by adding value.

Many organizations need guest speakers. It is important to present yourself as an industry expert. Adds Zuï¿½iga, ”When you are ready, give a talk or find out how you can partner with an organization to host an event that highlights what you do."

The media is a wonderful way to market your brand. It doesn't take much to get coverage. If you have an opinion, editors can ask you to contribute. You can also guest post on blogs that are popular with the target audience. This is a great opportunity to build your credibility.

About Jorge Zuï¿½iga Blanco

Jorge Zuï¿½iga Blanco is a leading eCommerce expert who has provided his services to growing organizations throughout the world. He has a diverse background in industries to his credit, giving him the ability to relate and contribute to business owners in a variety of markets. He has more than 20 years in the eCommerce industry and, for the past nine, has dedicated his expertise and knowledge to helping executives and managers develop their businesses.

