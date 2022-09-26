RACO Investment founder Randall Castillo Ortega explains what it takes to be an effective leader

Leadership in business is not something you do by yourself. To shape and condition each organization's needs, it takes more than a leader with certain skills and characteristics. Although there are many leaders, not all have the same level of influence and effectiveness. They make the right decisions about how they play their roles and relate to their teams. This is what makes them different. Randall Castillo Ortega, the founder of SME backer RACO Investment and a business process expert, provides explains how business leaders can become more effective.

Leadership strategies are often developed over time and based on the experiences of those who implement them. A leader with ten years' experience is different from one with only a few months. It's different to lead a multinational corporation than a company that is just starting its journey.

Training is also important. This skill is essential for business management. Business schools all over the globe place great importance on it. This skill is vital for the survival of organizations. Without leaders, there would not be any.

Leadership style can influence the types of relationships at work and in the workplace environment. It is also a key factor in achieving business goals. “Each style has its advantages and disadvantages,” asserts Castillo. “A leadership style that is more suitable for your workers or work methods may also be appropriate.”

An authoritarian leader wants to control everything and feels that they are in charge of all things. They make all the decisions and don't usually consider the opinions of others. They often resort to intimidation and threats to keep their authority. This behavior can often lead to a high level of tension in the workplace and little participation. It can also lead to a chaotic work environment that hinders creativity and allows for quick decision-making.

Human resources are essential for democratic leadership. It makes the organization look like this. Castillo adds, “These people take into consideration the opinions of other people, so it values their positive contributions and motivates them.”

They also realize that they are ultimately responsible for the decisions they make and the consequences they have. This approach fosters a collaborative, positive work environment, but it can also lead to time spent consulting with employees that can be detrimental.

Transactional leadership is a relationship between the leader of the group and his followers. Rewards and punishments are set up to reward the response from the follower.

To be a great leader, you must first know yourself. This will allow you to identify your strengths and weaknesses, as well as your virtues. This will allow you to identify the areas you should work on and what skills you can use to empower yourself to become the leader that you desire. It can be beneficial to hire a coach or mentor to help you set goals and get to know yourself.

Keep a positive outlook. This quality is common in great leaders who are able to transform lives. To overcome daily challenges, it is important to be optimistic. This attitude, along with enthusiasm and passion for the company and work, will help you infect your employees with the desire to work together towards the same goal.

Boost your communication skills. It is perhaps one of the most important skills every leader should have. Effective business activity is dependent on communication. Knowing how to communicate and listen is crucial. You can improve your listening skills, oratory skills, and practice assertiveness by practicing exercises.

Your resolve capacity should be strengthened. Your ability to make decisions, negotiate, resolve conflicts, prioritize, and find creative solutions are all qualities that your followers will expect from you. These abilities will help you to be a leader. These skills can all be trained and improved through various programs.

Trusting your employees will make them feel valued and more engaged in the business. Trust means listening to your workers and taking into consideration their opinions. It also means promoting and encouraging their participation in the group in order to improve the company's processes and reach its goals.

Workers will be more involved and accountable if you allow them to make decisions and contribute ideas. Respect is a key ingredient in building relationships and creating a positive working environment.

A company can empower business leadership. There is no definitive answer. Everything can be improved. Leaders in these areas should strive to develop a more effective, efficient and influential leadership model.

