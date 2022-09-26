Submit Release
SHEIN CELEBRATED "ROCK THE RUNWAY: SHEIN FOR ALL", ITS FW22 FASHION SHOW

The Show Featured a Special Collaboration Collection with Christian Siriano and Musical Performances By Artists Including Avril Lavigne, Shenseea, and Ylona Garcia 

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products SHEIN today presented Rock The Runway: SHEIN for All, a fashion show with music artists and professional dancers, to showcase the Fall-Winter 2022 collections of its SHEIN, SHEIN X and SHEIN brands; Frenchy, SXY, Modely and MOD, as well as its sub brands; ROMWE, DAZY, and a special collaboration for its premium brand MOTF with award-winning fashion designer Christian Siriano.

SHEIN's second annual fashion show, Rock The Runway: SHEIN for All, showcased its Fall-Winter 2022 collections in the most entertaining way by featuring music artists and professional dancers wearing outfits from SHEIN and its brands. This year's headliners include pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne (for ROMWE), Jamaican dancehall sensation Shenseea (for SHEIN), and Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia of 88rising (for DAZY). The fashion show also debuted a collaboration, the After Work Collection, with award-winning fashion designer Christian Siriano for MOTF. In the same SHEIN spirit of promoting burgeoning trends, the show featured upcoming musical acts Brooke Eden (for SHEIN Mod), Alexander Jean (for SHEIN SXY), Victoria Kimani (for SHEIN BAE), Owenn (for SHEIN Modely), The Future X (for SHEIN X), and Haley Reinhart (for SHEIN Frenchy).

"The SHEIN Rock The Runway fashion show is such a unique event merging music and fashion," said musical guest Avril Lavigne who is currently on tour in support of her latest album Love Sux (Elektra/DTA Records). "We filmed 'Bite Me' in a music video style during the fashion show. I had a great time shooting and wearing their clothes."

SHEIN plans to continue Rock The Runway annually to provide customers and fans with an innovative and exciting way to experience the brand's Fall-Winter collections. Fans can anticipate more celebrity collaborations and surprise musical guests next year. The Fall-Winter 2022 collections for all SHEIN brands are currently available at us.shein.com.

About SHEIN
SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEIN.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
James Te
jamest@sheingroup.com
Jamie Warner
jamie.w@infinitycreativeagency.com

