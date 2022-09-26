There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,159 in the last 365 days.
Welcoming the Release of Political Prisoners in Belarus
News Provided By
September 26, 2022, 01:22 GMT
Share This Article
The United States welcomes the release of several political prisoners in Belarus including Aleh Hurzdzilovich, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist.
While the release of these political prisoners is a step in the right direction, too many political prisoners remain behind bars in Belarus. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners.
You just read:
Welcoming the Release of Political Prisoners in Belarus
News Provided By
September 26, 2022, 01:22 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.