RENBEL PROVINCE CONSULTED ON SICD POLICY

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully conducted its two days consultation on the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy concept for Renell and Bellona (Renbel) Province participants at the Pacific Casino Hotel in Honiara from 22nd -23rd September, 2022.

The consultation team was led by MRD Principal Project Planning Officer Mr. George Balairamo and included Director Governance George Hickson, Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) Hugo Hebela, Deputy Secretary Corporate (DSC) Constance Wane with the support of three MRD legal intern officers.

The purpose of the consultations is to make sure MRD met with its stakeholders and get their views and constructive contributions on the policy concept which will lead to the design and formulation of the Policy.

In her closing remarks on behalf of the Minister and the Permanent Secretary, DSC Constance Wane acknowledged the participants for their invaluable inputs, recommendations, insights and wisdom shared with the team during consultation.

Ms Wane explained that this policy framework overall intention is to guide the management and enhance the delivery of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“This policy framework will set the bases for MRD internal taskforce to develop the drafting instructions of the proposed review on the CDF Act 2013. It will also further enhance the planning, coordination, implementation and management of the CDF as well as try to narrow down the focus of CDF because as it is now, the scope is quite broad.

“So, going forward, the focus may concentrate on the Social Economic, infrastructures, and livelihoods,” Ms Wane highlighted.

She said that the policy will also look at the governance of CDF, to address the accountability and transparency issues with regards to the delivery mechanism.

“This is to ensure CDF aligns to the Constitution of Solomon Islands, Public Financial Management Act 2013, Public Service Regulations, and other relevant regulations.”

The policy vision statement is to create stronger and more vibrant livelihood development for all Solomon Islanders. It will also seek to establish strong and effective collaboration with other line ministries and key stakeholders on delivering the projects.

Meanwhile, long-serving Member of the Renbel Provincial Assembly Honourable Lence Tango thanked MRD for giving them the opportunity to voice their concern and also contributed to the development of this home-grown policy.

“We believe with the formulation of this policy we will see more tangible development in our rural places in the 50 constituencies with a more robust mechanism to safeguard the implementation of projects funded under CDF,” Tango said.

So far MRD has completed consultation for six (six) provinces which include Isabel, Guadalcanal, Central, Malaita, Western and Renbel.

MRD consultation team members.

– MRD Press