RENBEL SUPPORTS CDGC APPROACH

Renbel Province has supported the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) undertaking towards establishing Constituency Development Growth Centres (CDGCs) in the 50 constituencies.

And they said that having CDGCs established in our constituencies will ensure the government decentralizes its services closer to the rural people.

These sentiments were uttered by Renbel Province participants who attended the two days consultation on the first-ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy held in Honiara from 22-23 September, 2022.

“This is the type of approach we want the government through MRD must prioritize and pursue,” participant and Art Consultant Angikinui Francis Tekatoha said.

“Whilst I understand there are issues that need to be addressed in the constituency and community level, this should not stop MRD or the government to pursue this responsibility.

“Members of Parliament need to go down and consult their people, landowners, ward committees, and more importantly our provincial government to come up with a better understanding on how best we can implement this priority,” Tekatoha said.

“Establishing CDGCs in our constituencies is a brilliant idea. It will convene all government services at one centre where our rural people can access to improve their social and economic livelihoods.”

He further said that there will be more economic activities and employment opportunities available in our rural areas once these CDGCs are established and operational which is good to boost our rural economy and guarantee our rural dwellers participate in socio-economic activities to improve their livelihoods.

Renbel former Premier Honourable Willie Tuhagega also shared the same sentiment and further stated that land is not a problem if we look at the positive aspect of CDGC program in terms of development.

“We want to see MRD take a lead in whatever process concerning CDGC,” he added.

Constituency Development Centre (CDGC) is part of the thematic questions being discussed with the participants to determined their knowledge and invaluable views for the SICD policy consultation.

Through CDGC the government can decentralize its basic services down to the rural people. So far, there are few constituencies that have already started implementing the CDGC concept which include East Malaita Constituency and South Vella Constituency.

Establishing of CDGCs in the constituencies is one of MRD top priorities.

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) is one of the 24 ministries within the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) machinery. MRD is established on the 28th September, 2007.

Its core mandate as contained under Legal Notice 164 in accordance with the Constitution of Solomon Islands is to oversee the effective planning and implementation of the Government’s Rural Development Policy.

MRD vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

The consultation for Renbel successfully ended last Friday.

– MRD Press