Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,223 in the last 365 days.

All schools closed Monday and Tuesday

CANADA, September 25 - As the province responds to the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, all schools in the English and French school boards will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week, September 26 and 27.

Officials continue to assess any impacts from the storm to school properties. A further announcement will be made on Tuesday regarding classes for the remaining of the week.

École Evangeline will be closed for the entire week and reevaluated  before opening.

With significant power outages across the province, parents should check with their child care centre providers to see if they are open, it is expected that most will be closed until power is restored.

With safety being at the utmost importance we ask that the public refrain from visiting school grounds, including playgrounds, at this time. Officials are still assessing damage and all debris has not yet been removed.

Media Contact:
Autumn Tremere
Senior Communications Officer
Education and Lifelong Learning
agtremere@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

All schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.