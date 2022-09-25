All schools closed Monday and Tuesday

CANADA, September 25 - As the province responds to the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, all schools in the English and French school boards will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week, September 26 and 27.

Officials continue to assess any impacts from the storm to school properties. A further announcement will be made on Tuesday regarding classes for the remaining of the week.

École Evangeline will be closed for the entire week and reevaluated before opening.

With significant power outages across the province, parents should check with their child care centre providers to see if they are open, it is expected that most will be closed until power is restored.

With safety being at the utmost importance we ask that the public refrain from visiting school grounds, including playgrounds, at this time. Officials are still assessing damage and all debris has not yet been removed.

