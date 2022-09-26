NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to provide an update on border measures

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and government representatives will provide an update related to Canada's border measures.

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

September 26, 2022

Time

08:30 AM (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in person at:

Sir John A. Macdonald Building, 144 Wellington Street, Ottawa

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 2348850

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

