National Bank supports communities affected by Hurricane Fiona

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - National Bank is announcing a $75,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to assist communities affected by Hurricane Fiona, which hit the eastern portion of the country over the weekend. The Bank will also deploy specific measures to assist its impacted clients.

Members of the public who wish to donate to the Canadian Red Cross Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal can do so through the organization's website.

"We are saddened by the events in Eastern Canada over the weekend. Our thoughts are with our employees and clients affected by the situation," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank. "Our teams in Eastern Quebec and Atlantic Canada will be there to support them through this difficult time."

Clients who have been impacted are encouraged to contact their branch or our telephone banking service at 1-888-483-5628 to discuss their specific situation.

About National Bank of Canada

With $387 billion in assets as at July 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada , together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 28,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange NA. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE National Bank of Canada