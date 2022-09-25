Submit Release
RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, United States, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Life Pack Organics Company is proud to present ReTune, a series of products developed by musicians for musicians, to help them perform at the best of their ability by providing direct relief for pain, discomfort and inflammation. The ReTune line contains a variety of all natural, organic products designed to benefit every musician, regardless of the instrument they play. 

Life Pack Organics is celebrating ReTune’s official product launch with a star studded, celebrity packed event from 6:00pm to midnight on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022. The invitation only event will feature red carpet arrivals including guest of honor Nicollette Sheridan, live circus performance complete with a high in the sky tightrope walker, Sierra Canyon dance performance, celebrity guest DJ and the main event: for the first time ever, The ReTune Rock n’ All Star Jam.  Joining forces on stage for the first time ever, musicians formally of AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper, Dio, Mötley Crüe, Dokken, Quiet Riot, Great White, Queensrÿche, Hurricane, King's X, Lynch Mob, Bruce Willis and more will perform at The ReTune Rock n’ All Star Jam!  Additionally, guests will enjoy gourmet catering, the churro desert truck, two open bars, interactive photo booth, a DC Comics sketch artist drawing live, and a $500 gifting suite.

Full Name : Lisa Gladfelter
Company : ReTune Inc | Agency 32
Phone Number : 818-806-7887
Website : https://www.re-tune.com
Email : Agency32@Publicist.com

