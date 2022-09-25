Mctlaw Partner Ilyas Sayeg Named Co-Lead Counsel of Consolidated Exactech Hip Knee and Ankle Lawsuits in Florida

Attorney Ilyas Sayeg, of mctlaw, has been appointed co-lead of the consolidated Exactech lawsuits in Florida's Eighth Judicial Circuit (Case No. 01-2022-CA-2670). These lawsuits involve patients dealing with the effects of Exactech's recalled hip, knee, and ankle implants. In his role as co-lead counsel, Mr. Sayeg will lead the implementation of the litigation plan, attend all status conferences and hearings, and submit all motions and matters. These duties are incredibly important to continue moving the case along in order to help patients get compensation.

These lawsuits involve patients with Exactech's recalled hip, knee, and ankle implants. Exactech's own recall notices admit that the devices have the potential for "premature wear" of the plastic parts and "out-of-specification" packaging that can degrade the polyethylene in the implants.

The legal team at mctlaw is leading the way in this national litigation and is committed to helping clients get justice in their Exactech hips, knees, and ankles claims. Our attorneys have decades of experience litigating complex medical device cases and getting compensation for our clients. Whether you believe you have been hurt by a recalled Exactech device, or you represent such a person and are seeking an attorney to refer or co-counsel, we are happy to review your case.

