Government of Canada and Canadian Red Cross establish donation-matching program to support Canadians impacted by Hurricane Fiona

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada stands with the people of Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

As we look towards recovery, the federal government has established a donation-matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support those impacted by the storm and will match donations Canadians and corporations make for the next 30 days with the possibility of extension.

Donations to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal will support the range of emergency services the Red Cross is delivering to those in need including interim housing, clothing, food, and other essential supplies.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, by texting FIONA to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to partner with the Canadian Red Cross on this donation-matching program to get more support and resources to communities in need. Canadians have a long and proud history of supporting each other in our moments of greatest challenge, and while we know this recovery will take time, the federal government will be there every step of the way."

The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

The Canadian Red Cross is part of the largest humanitarian network in the world and stands ready to help people and communities before, during and after a disaster. The Red Cross was part of relief efforts and recovery in response to emergency events in Canada including the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires, the 2017, 2018 and 2021 BC wildfires, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2022, our government announced $150 million in funding for the Canadian Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, The Salvation Army, and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada (SARVAC) to recruit, train and build their response teams, allowing them to mobilize quickly to provide relief to Canadians in times of need, including in response to large-scale emergencies.

, our government announced in funding for the Canadian Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, The Salvation Army, and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of (SARVAC) to recruit, train and build their response teams, allowing them to mobilize quickly to provide relief to Canadians in times of need, including in response to large-scale emergencies. The Government Operations Centre is working with staff in the region and is coordinating the federal response to tropical storm Fiona.

On September 24, Minister Blair approved a Request for Federal Assistance from Nova Scotia for support with recovery and clean up.

On September 25, Minister Blair approved Requests for Federal Assistance from both Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

, Minister Blair approved Requests for Federal Assistance from both and and . The Government of Canada continues to monitor the impacts of Hurricane Fiona and will assess and respond to all Requests for Federal Assistance from all of the affected provinces.

