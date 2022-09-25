Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,174 in the last 365 days.

Scotiabank Supporting Urgent Relief Efforts in Eastern Canada with Donation to the Canadian Red Cross

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is donating $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to get urgent relief to those in Eastern Canada affected by Hurricane Fiona. Funding will also support long-term recovery and resiliency efforts in the communities most impacted.

"Hurricane Fiona has been devastating for people and communities across Eastern Canada, many of whom are our customers, employees, relatives, and friends," said Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer at Scotiabank. "Eastern Canadians are tremendously resilient, and it has been inspiring to see people come together to support one another during this difficult time. We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with people across the region as they recover from the storm and begin to rebuild."

Scotiabank is committed to working individually with our customers during this difficult time and will be providing additional assistance, which may include deferrals on payments, fee reimbursements, and easier access to funds, among other benefits. Customers in Eastern Canada requiring advice or assistance with their banking needs are encouraged to call 1-800-4-SCOTIA.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross' Hurricane Fiona Appeal can be made online at www.redcross.ca, or at any Scotiabank branch in Canada starting on September 27, 2022. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide relief, recovery, and resiliency activities in response to this disaster.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange BNS and New York Stock Exchange BNS. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/25/c1242.html

You just read:

Scotiabank Supporting Urgent Relief Efforts in Eastern Canada with Donation to the Canadian Red Cross

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.