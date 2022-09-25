MEDIA ADVISORY - Ministers to hold media availability regarding Hurricane Fiona

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will hold a media availability regarding Hurricane Fiona.

Press Conference

Date: September 25, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT

Location:

Sir John A. Macdonald Building - Room 200

144 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Notes for media:

Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery. Media who are not members of the press gallery may email pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to only listen to the event.

Participant dial-in numbers (listen only):

Local: 613-954-9003

Toll Free: 1-866-206-0153

Access Code: 8925541#

