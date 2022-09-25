Yên Bái Province has favourable conditions to develop sustainably: PM

VIETNAM, September 25 - YÊN BÁI — The northern mountainous province of Yên Bái can develop rapidly and sustainably with its potential, advantages and opportunities, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told local officials on Sunday.

The leader said Yên Bái should fully tap the potential and opportunities to create breakthroughs and achieve targets set for 2022 and the 2021-25 period.

He urged the province to continue with COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control and facilitate socio-economic recovery and development, focusing on vaccination in a safe, scientific and effective way.

The planning work should be considered a major task, Chính said, asking Yên Bái to complete devising a provincial planning scheme for 2021-30 with a vision towards 2050.

The leader also asked Yên Bái to restructure its agriculture and industry to spur economic growth in a rapid and sustainable fashion, while pooling resources for sustainable tourism development.

He regarded human resources as the key to local rapid and sustainable development, and asked the province to work harder to improve the quality of personnel training.

Yên Bái should step up investment attraction and development of different economic sectors, particularly the private economic sector, making it an important impulse of the local economy, Chính said.

He noted that the province needed to utilise natural resources effectively, promote environmental protection, invest more in health care and education, especially in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, and pay more attention to Party and political system building.

As part of his working trip to Yên Bái, the PM offered incense to late President Hồ Chí Minh at a memorial site in Nghĩa Lộ town and martyrs at the Căng-Nghĩa Lộ Station national historical relic site earlier the same day.

In the first six months of this year, Yên Bái's GRDP expanded 7.57 per cent, the highest over the past five years. Its budget collection surpassed VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$105.44 million) in the first eight months, up 20.2 per cent. — VNS