Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,057 in the last 365 days.

Yên Bái Province has favourable conditions to develop sustainably: PM

VIETNAM, September 25 - YÊN BÁI — The northern mountainous province of Yên Bái can develop rapidly and sustainably with its potential, advantages and opportunities, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told local officials on Sunday.

The leader said Yên Bái should fully tap the potential and opportunities to create breakthroughs and achieve targets set for 2022 and the 2021-25 period.

He urged the province to continue with COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control and facilitate socio-economic recovery and development, focusing on vaccination in a safe, scientific and effective way.

The planning work should be considered a major task, Chính said, asking Yên Bái to complete devising a provincial planning scheme for 2021-30 with a vision towards 2050.

The leader also asked Yên Bái to restructure its agriculture and industry to spur economic growth in a rapid and sustainable fashion, while pooling resources for sustainable tourism development.

He regarded human resources as the key to local rapid and sustainable development, and asked the province to work harder to improve the quality of personnel training.

Yên Bái should step up investment attraction and development of different economic sectors, particularly the private economic sector, making it an important impulse of the local economy, Chính said.

He noted that the province needed to utilise natural resources effectively, promote environmental protection, invest more in health care and education, especially in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, and pay more attention to Party and political system building.

As part of his working trip to Yên Bái, the PM offered incense to late President Hồ Chí Minh at a memorial site in Nghĩa Lộ town and martyrs at the Căng-Nghĩa Lộ Station national historical relic site earlier the same day.

In the first six months of this year, Yên Bái's GRDP expanded 7.57 per cent, the highest over the past five years. Its budget collection surpassed VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$105.44 million) in the first eight months, up 20.2 per cent. — VNS

You just read:

Yên Bái Province has favourable conditions to develop sustainably: PM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.