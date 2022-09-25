Việt Nam attends int'l conference of political parties in Mexico

VIETNAM, September 25 - MEXICO CITY — A delegation from the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) joined 200 delegates from political parties of 30 countries at an international conference themed "Political parties and a new society" in Mexico City from September 22-24.

Addressing the event, Trần Đức Thắng, member of the CPV Central Committee and deputy head of its Inspection Commission said that the conference was a chance for participants to update each other on the situation of political parties and countries, discuss issues of shared concern, and seek ways to coordinate actions for peace, national independence, democracy, cooperation, development and social progress in Latin America and around the world.

He affirmed that Việt Nam hoped to expand relations with ruling parties and political parties throughout the world, adding that the CPV always attached great importance to fostering ties with traditional friends in Latin America and was ready to share experience with other parties for common development.

Thắng briefed participants on the socio-economic situation of Việt Nam as well as the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.

He thanked Secretary General Alberto Anaya of the Labour Party (PT) of Mexico, left-wing and progressive parties in the Latin American and Caribbean regions as well as friendly parties in the world for supporting and accompanying the CPV during the past struggles for national independence and the current national construction and defence and socialism building process.

For his part, the PT leader expressed his special sentiments towards Việt Nam, and showed delight at the growing ties between the two Parties and countries, especially in health care, education and culture. He affirmed his wish to further promote the friendship and mutual support between the two countries at international and regional forums.

Within the conference's framework, the CPV delegation held talks with PT Secretary General Alberto Anaya and had meetings with their counterparts from major political parties in Mexico as well as political parties and organisations from many countries such as Cuba, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil.

The delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico and offered flowers at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in Mexico City. — VNS