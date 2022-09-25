Submit Release
People impacted due to Hurricane Fiona are asked to register with Canadian Red Cross

OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging people who are impacted by Hurricane Fiona to register with Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ADT or online at www.redcross.ca/hurricanefiona.

Registration with the Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home and be reached with information about further Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this time of need.

For people not impacted by this disaster, those wishing to help are encouraged to contribute to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111. A $10 donation can also be made by texting FIONA to 20222.

The Red Cross is working closely with community leadership and all levels of government to get help to people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and to provide humanitarian assistance for new needs as they arise. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency, and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

About the Canadian Red Cross
Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and support them in strengthening their resilience.


MEDIA CONTACTS
English Media: 1-877-599-9602
French Media: 1-888-418-9111

