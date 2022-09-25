People impacted due to Hurricane Fiona are asked to register with Canadian Red Cross

OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging people who are impacted by Hurricane Fiona to register with Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ADT or online at www.redcross.ca/hurricanefiona.



Registration with the Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home and be reached with information about further Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this time of need.

For people not impacted by this disaster, those wishing to help are encouraged to contribute to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111. A $10 donation can also be made by texting FIONA to 20222.

The Red Cross is working closely with community leadership and all levels of government to get help to people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and to provide humanitarian assistance for new needs as they arise. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency, and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross

MEDIA CONTACTS English Media: 1-877-599-9602 French Media: 1-888-418-9111