Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,108 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Tolentino: Total Overhaul, Not Piecemeal Amendments, Needed for Electoral Reform

PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release
September 25, 2022

Sen. Tolentino: Total Overhaul, Not Piecemeal Amendments, Needed for Electoral Reform

MANILA - In an interview over radio Saturday, September 24, Sen. Francis Tolentino shared his belief that the time has come for a total overhaul of the country's electoral system, stating that piecemeal amendments to the Omnibus Election Code will not suffice anymore.

According to Tolentino, "[The] proposal na amyendahan na yung Omnibus Election Code siguro napapagusapan yan na hindi nalang dapat piecemeal provisions. So yung total overhaul na. Siguro isa-alang alang na din yung teknolohiya ngayon, yung makabagong teknolohiya para maging efficient, mabilis, at tsaka siguro kung babaguhin yan, naiisip ko din yung gawing hindi simultaneous na isang araw para makakilos ang Commission on Elections."

When asked what specific improvements can still be pursued, the Senator said:

"Marami. Maraming babaguhin. Ako ang nakikita ko diyan yung na de-disenfranchise natin na milyon, tinutukoy ko dito yung mga seaman natin, mga seaman, na nakasampa sa barko pagkatapos pag nag punta ka sa port e hindi ka din makaboto. Hindi ka makaboto kasi sa kadahilanan na boboto ka don sa halimbawa po sa nakasakay ka sa barko ngayon, dumaong ka sa Rotterdam na isang napakalaking port area. Ang boto mo ay sa The Hague sa Amsterdam. So ang layo. Mag bibiyahe ka pa so wala nang botohan. Milyon po yan. Milyon po yan. Ganiyan din siguro sa Hong Kong. kailangan pumunta ka pa sa - ang mga konsulada naman natin, hindi handa don."

Tolentino also renewed the call for hybrid elections, stating that while quick and fast results are desirable, which what automated transmissions can provide, people also believe that a transparent (albeit, manual) counting process should also exist side-by-side automation.

You just read:

Sen. Tolentino: Total Overhaul, Not Piecemeal Amendments, Needed for Electoral Reform

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.