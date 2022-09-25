Sen. Tolentino: Total Overhaul, Not Piecemeal Amendments, Needed for Electoral Reform

MANILA - In an interview over radio Saturday, September 24, Sen. Francis Tolentino shared his belief that the time has come for a total overhaul of the country's electoral system, stating that piecemeal amendments to the Omnibus Election Code will not suffice anymore.

According to Tolentino, "[The] proposal na amyendahan na yung Omnibus Election Code siguro napapagusapan yan na hindi nalang dapat piecemeal provisions. So yung total overhaul na. Siguro isa-alang alang na din yung teknolohiya ngayon, yung makabagong teknolohiya para maging efficient, mabilis, at tsaka siguro kung babaguhin yan, naiisip ko din yung gawing hindi simultaneous na isang araw para makakilos ang Commission on Elections."

When asked what specific improvements can still be pursued, the Senator said:

"Marami. Maraming babaguhin. Ako ang nakikita ko diyan yung na de-disenfranchise natin na milyon, tinutukoy ko dito yung mga seaman natin, mga seaman, na nakasampa sa barko pagkatapos pag nag punta ka sa port e hindi ka din makaboto. Hindi ka makaboto kasi sa kadahilanan na boboto ka don sa halimbawa po sa nakasakay ka sa barko ngayon, dumaong ka sa Rotterdam na isang napakalaking port area. Ang boto mo ay sa The Hague sa Amsterdam. So ang layo. Mag bibiyahe ka pa so wala nang botohan. Milyon po yan. Milyon po yan. Ganiyan din siguro sa Hong Kong. kailangan pumunta ka pa sa - ang mga konsulada naman natin, hindi handa don."

Tolentino also renewed the call for hybrid elections, stating that while quick and fast results are desirable, which what automated transmissions can provide, people also believe that a transparent (albeit, manual) counting process should also exist side-by-side automation.