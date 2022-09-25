PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 23, 2022 PINUNO BILL SEEKS TO DESIGNATE SEPTEMBER AS FILM INDUSTRY MONTH Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a bill which seeks to declare the month of September as the Film Industry month. This bill is filed to recognize the invaluable contribution and sacrifices of all stakeholders and sectors of the film industry. This measure is also a response to the call of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) to institutionalize and further strengthen the provisions of Proclamation No. 1085 s. 2021, which declared the month of September as the Philippine Movie Industry Month and established the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) as venue to showcase and celebrate the achievements and progress of the discipline of film and craft of filmmaking in the Philippines. According to Senate Bill No. 1287, in observance of the Film Industry Month, the FDCP will organize a weeklong physical and online festival of new quality genre films that will be called Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino. In the said program, locally produced movies will be screened for one week in all regular cinemas nationwide and websites under FDCP during the last week of September. The FDCP shall enter into agreements with local cinema operators to reserve cinema theaters for Film Industry Month screenings and activities. The Film Development Council of the Philippines will also be tasked to undertake national and regional activities on various film-related disciplines such as: * Acting for film; * Directing; * Scriptwriting; * Safety and Health Officers Training; * Workshops in Film Incentives; * Masterclass for filmmakers; * Musical score lab; * Full circle lab; and * Free screening of heritage films "Napakahalaga ng papel ng mga pelikula sa ating mga buhay bilang mga Pilipino. Hindi masusukat ang laki ng impluwensya sa ating kultura ng mga pelikula. Sinasalamin ng mga nito ang ating ugali bilang mga Pinoy, ang ating lakas at kahinaan bilang bansa at mga pangunahing ideolohiya at paniniwala. Maraming mga pagkakataon sa pamamagitan ng mensaheng dala ng mga pelikula ay napapaisip at napapatanong tayo sa mga kaganapan saa ating lipunan. Isa ang pelikula sa may malaking ambag sa kamulatan natin bilang mga Pilipino kaya marapat lang na bigyan ng tamang pagkillaa ang mga pelikulang Pilipino at bigyan sila ng pagkakataong mapanood ng mas maraming kababayan natin," Lapid said. While there are various efforts to promote local cinemas in our country, a dedicated month of nationally organized activities will integrate all these efforts and improve cooperation and coordination among industry members and other sectors in our society. The FDCP will be the lead agency in observing Philippine Film Industry Month.