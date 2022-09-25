Monster Energy's Freeski and Snowboard Athletes Take Wins at Jossi Wells Invitational 2022

Monster Energy congratulates its team of snowboard and freeski athletes on claiming major awards across categories at the grassroots 2022 Jossi Wells Invitational competition at Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand.

WANAKA, New Zealand, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jossi Wells Invitational is back bigger and better than ever! Monster Energy congratulates its team of snowboard and freeski athletes on claiming major awards across categories at the grassroots 2022 Jossi Wells Invitational competition at Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand.

Presented by Monster Energy, the 2022 Jossi Wells Invitational marks the return of the invite-only snow sports competition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tourism opened in New Zealand on August 1, 2022, for the first time since Covid lockdowns were implemented in March 2020.

From September 12-17, 2022, the event attracted the world elite of competitive freeski and snowboard riders to a grassroots contest judged by the riders themselves in an all-out progression session. The event hosted 98 riders from 18 countries. Some athletes traveled over 70 hours to get to New Zealand.

The event started in 2016 in honor of iconic New Zealand freeskier and X Games gold medalist Jossi Wells. "This event is everything I have ever wanted to be a part of. An event that brings together my friends from the ski world and from the snowboard world, together in one place for a week to enjoy each other's company and progress each other's riding. I want to play my part in keeping the spirit & essence of these counterculture sports thriving as we push forward into the future," said Wells.

This year, the Jossi Wells Invitational featured three competition disciplines across two mountains: Starting with a rail jam at Cardrona, followed by the TC Shoot-Out at Treble Cone on natural halfpipes and terrain, plus a mini pipe and the final Big Air throwdown at Cardrona. All contests aired on live stream in front of global audiences – and the level of riding was once again off the charts!

When the snow action wrapped up, and it became time to crown the winners, the Rider of the Week Award in Ski Men went to Monster Energy's Edouard Therriault. Hailing from Lorraine, Québec, the 19-year-old took the trophy in the peer-judged competition by sending it on all terrains.

Therriault was joined by a fellow Canadian and Monster Energy team rider Megan Oldham who clinched the Rider of the Week Award in Ski Women for unstoppable airs and rail tricks all week long. The 21-year-old X Games medalist from Parry Sound, Canada, put her creativity and board control on full display and walked away with the well-earned trophy.

Speaking of well-earned, 19-year-old snowboard prodigy medalist Dusty Henricksen from Mammoth Lake, California, claimed Rider of the Week honors in the Snowboard Men category. Known for riding in just a t-shirt on frosty days and always bringing the heat, the multiple X Games gold medalist stoked his fellow snowboarders at the Jossi Wells Invitational throughout the entire contest. That's also why Henricksen earned the Tom Campbell Style Master of the Week Award in the Snowboard category by unanimous vote. He just has it like that! About the award: Tom Campbell was a close friend of the snow community in Wanaka and built the first JWI Big Air jump. The community lost him in a car accident in 2017, and he is forever remembered for his style on skis and unique personality.

Rounding out the strong showing for team Monster Energy, 21-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from Wanaka, New Zealand, continued her win streak by taking Rider of the Week - Snowboard Women.

One more thing: Wells handed out the Director's Choice Award and explained: "The Director's Choice Award was my own desire to acknowledge some of the riders who made a great impression on me throughout the entire event. On hill and off hill, these athletes embody the essence of skiing and uplift those around them."

When all was said and done, this year's Director's Choice Award honors went to no other than the ripping squad of Tom Wallisch, Henrik Harlaut, Rene Rinnekangas, and Noah Albaladejo. On that note, make sure to catch the footage from the 2022 Jossi Wells Invitational and get hyped: snow season is almost here!

"The Jossi Wells Invitational is always such a fun time! This season shredding together again for the first time in more than two years was epic. I had so much fun skiing with everyone… boarders, skiers, rising stars, and veterans alike. Shredding Treble Cone for the first time and sessioning a frosty jump with 100 of the world's best was all time," said Tom Wallisch.

For more on Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Dusty Henricksen, Edouard Therriault, Megan Oldham, Tom Wallisch, Henrik Harlaut, Rene Rinnekangas, Noah Albaladejo, and the Monster Energy snowboard and freeski teams, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the snow season continues.

