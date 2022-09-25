Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Robbery (Pickpocket) Offenses in the First and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Fifth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Robbery (Pickpocket) Offenses that occurred in First and Fifth Districts.

 

Fifth District

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. During the argument the suspect brandished a weapon and shot at the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-124-959

 

First District

Robbery (Pickpocket)

On Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 5:28 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 700 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding units. CCN: 22-138-080

 

On Friday, September 23, 2022, 29-year-old Nigel Pulliam, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Robbery (Pickpocket).

 

