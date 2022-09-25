Advocates for Sustainability in Fashion Walk the Talk with Eye-Catching Color During New York Fashion Week

Influencer Lexy Silverstein Wears Colorful Creations by Up-and-Coming FIDM Designer Andres Guerra at NYFW

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With explosions of color mimicking Mother Nature herself, the sustainably fashioned creations of Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) student Andres Guerra were brought to life by multimedia influencer Lexy Silverstein, who wore the designs during New York Fashion Week. Silverstein attended the world's biggest fashion event for emerging designers to feature brands investing in sustainability. Silverstein attracted much of the lens time herself with Guerra's creations, which were sourced from some materials that would have otherwise gone into a landfill.

"My favorite design from my capsule collection, "Las Chamas" is the multi-colored set made from scraps from my other creations,'' said Andres Guerra. "What better place than NYFW to show that sustainability can and must be a core value in fashion?"

A passionate and innovative sustainable fashion advocate, Silverstein collaborated with Guerra on the designs to show how every scrap, shred and thread can be used and reused to create memorable fashion statements. The outfits she wore during NYFW included:

7 yards of heavy 100% cotton denim sourced from Michael Levine, fashioned into a circle skirt featuring dramatic sleeves with flat welt seams, raw frayed edges and an attached hood.

7 yards of orange tulle and 7 yards of purple polyester gabardine, both sourced at Michael Levine, fashioned into a multi-layer dress — of which one layer was horse hair. The gabardine was hand sewn into a puffy purple skirt floating over a loose-fitting tulle leg wrap.

Hand-ripped scraps of multi-hued recycled polyester gabardine were sewn onto sky-blue base fabric to create a skirt and top that rippled down in hot-lava colors over long leaves of bright green.

"Sustainable fashion can be edgy, beautiful and boundless," says Silverstein. "There's no excuse for waste. Young designers like Andres and others are showing that creativity and sustainability go hand in hand."

About @Lexy Silverstein:

Lexy Silverstein is a sustainable fashion blogger, Instagram advocate and influencer. Lexy is currently studying fashion merchandising and marketing at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising FIDM) in Los Angeles. She's a brand ambassador for Remake, Nordstrom, Nuuly and several other sustainable brands. Lexy is also a Social Media Marketer for Red Carpet Green Dress™. Lexy writes about sustainable fashion on her blog, eLEXYfy.com and interviews influencers, designers and advocates about this important topic on her podcast, eLEXYfy, The Place for Fashion. You can follow her on her socials: Instagram: @lexysilverstein Youtube: Lexy Silverstein Twitter:@eLEXYfy TikTok: @lexysilverstein Facebook: Lexy Silverstein Liketoknow.it/lexysilverstein

About Andres Guerra

Guerra (Instagram: @_andreswar_) is a first-generation Venezuelan-American who sees fashion as a way to express his individuality through the art perspective of the avant garde world. His capsule collection, which is known as "Las Chamas", is a colorful celebration and homage to his culture. It plays with the use of layers, raw edges and dramatic silhouettes. "I got into fashion just two years ago," he notes. "I realized fashion was the path I needed to take to grow artistically. There have been many trials and errors, not only in my samples but in life as well. But nothing can stop my constant passion that is in every stitch you see in every design I make. In this journey, I will continue to forge my own path."

