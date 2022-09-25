Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005427
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/23/22, 1645 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Duxbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Final Relief of Abuse Order, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Christopher Martin
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a call that Martin was violating his conditions of release and final relief from abuse order by being within 300 feet of the victim. Police were unable to locate Martin on the evening of the incident. On 09/24/22, Martin turned himself in at the State Police Barracks in Berlin. Martin was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/26/22
COURT DATE / TIME: 09/26/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
