Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3005427

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Adam Roaldi

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/23/22, 1645 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Duxbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Final Relief of Abuse Order, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Christopher Martin

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a call that Martin was violating his conditions of release and final relief from abuse order by being within 300 feet of the victim. Police were unable to locate Martin on the evening of the incident. On 09/24/22, Martin turned himself in at the State Police Barracks in Berlin. Martin was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/26/22

COURT DATE / TIME: 09/26/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.