Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3800 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:41 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.