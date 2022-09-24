Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 900 Block of Wharf Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in the 900 block of Wharf Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim inside an establishment at the listed location and attempted to engage in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene and was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, September 23, 2022, 24 year-old Justin Mathis, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.

