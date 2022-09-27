Energy Storage Developer Available Power Announces Acceptance into UN-led 24/7 Carbon-Free Compact
EINPresswire.com/ -- ERCOT-focused energy storage developer Available Power today announced the company has been accepted as one of the newest signatories to the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact, coordinated by the United Nations (UN), the Sustainable Energy for All organization, and a growing list of representatives from the public and private sectors. The global coalition is working together to accelerate the decarbonization of energy systems to mitigate the climate crisis and offer a pathway to clean, affordable, and accessible electricity for all worldwide.
“We can’t arrive at a clean and modern power grid without the flexibility and resilience afforded by battery energy storage sited in the right places and charging and dispatching energy at the right times,” said Daniel Gregory, CEO of Available Power. “Our work deploying fleets of batteries is well-aligned with the goals of the compact. We’re proud to be joining a group of like-minded companies and leaders who share our mission to create a world that relies confidently on carbon-free electricity.”
Created in September 2021, the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact is made up of more than 70 signatories, including corporates leading the movement to prioritize investments in the clean energy transition, like Microsoft and Google. This community of companies, policymakers, and investors has made a voluntary commitment to advance objectives contained in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7): access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, modern energy for all. They are aligned in their mission to accelerate decarbonization of electricity systems and the aim to match kilowatt-hours of electricity demand with Carbon-Free Energy sources during every hour of every day, in all locations. The compact is helping to develop policies, build new technologies, and advocate for the changes necessary to make this world a reality.
“At Available Power, we believe it is our duty, and the opportunity of every company, to commit and act upon initiatives that accelerate decarbonization and create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment both within the sector and across the communities in which we operate,” said April Salas, Available Power’s chief innovation and sustainability advisor. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to sign onto the Compact, because its principles match exactly what we do.”
With its focus on deploying energy storage solutions to enable a cleaner grid, Available Power is squarely focused on furthering the energy transition and maximizing system impacts to address the growing climate crisis. Joining the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact is a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainability beyond the scope of its technology offerings and represents the latest effort in a list of initiatives aimed at reaching the company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals.
Currently, electricity and heat production account for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. But across the ERCOT region in Texas, where Available Power primarily focuses its work, wind and solar generation are gaining steam, accounting for a record 34% of power generation dispatched in the first quarter of 2022. As more renewable energy sources come online, sufficient energy storage is necessary to balance the grid, handle severe weather, and adapt to changing electricity demands. The fleets of batteries developed by Available Power are sited in locations that create value for both landowners and investors while adding much-needed flexibility and reliability to the grid. The company views its work in the energy storage sector as a critical component required to unlock the full potential of renewable energy as the world transitions to a low-carbon grid.
To learn more about the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact, visit www.gocarbonfree247.com. And to explore Available Power’s offerings and partnership opportunities, visit www.available-power.com.
###
ABOUT AVAILABLE POWER
At Available Power we develop fleets of high-performing assets that support the local power grid and accelerate the broader clean energy transition. In Texas and beyond, we partner with real estate portfolio owners to site distributed energy systems such as batteries in places where they can deliver value for landowners, investors, and grid operators. Our team of seasoned energy industry veterans and fresh thinkers simplify the development process for partners, apply robust and futureproof engineering to our systems, and ultimately deliver de-risked portfolios of clean energy assets that perform today with the flexibility to meet the needs of tomorrow.
Nikki Arnone
“We can’t arrive at a clean and modern power grid without the flexibility and resilience afforded by battery energy storage sited in the right places and charging and dispatching energy at the right times,” said Daniel Gregory, CEO of Available Power. “Our work deploying fleets of batteries is well-aligned with the goals of the compact. We’re proud to be joining a group of like-minded companies and leaders who share our mission to create a world that relies confidently on carbon-free electricity.”
Created in September 2021, the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact is made up of more than 70 signatories, including corporates leading the movement to prioritize investments in the clean energy transition, like Microsoft and Google. This community of companies, policymakers, and investors has made a voluntary commitment to advance objectives contained in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7): access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, modern energy for all. They are aligned in their mission to accelerate decarbonization of electricity systems and the aim to match kilowatt-hours of electricity demand with Carbon-Free Energy sources during every hour of every day, in all locations. The compact is helping to develop policies, build new technologies, and advocate for the changes necessary to make this world a reality.
“At Available Power, we believe it is our duty, and the opportunity of every company, to commit and act upon initiatives that accelerate decarbonization and create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment both within the sector and across the communities in which we operate,” said April Salas, Available Power’s chief innovation and sustainability advisor. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to sign onto the Compact, because its principles match exactly what we do.”
With its focus on deploying energy storage solutions to enable a cleaner grid, Available Power is squarely focused on furthering the energy transition and maximizing system impacts to address the growing climate crisis. Joining the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact is a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainability beyond the scope of its technology offerings and represents the latest effort in a list of initiatives aimed at reaching the company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals.
Currently, electricity and heat production account for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. But across the ERCOT region in Texas, where Available Power primarily focuses its work, wind and solar generation are gaining steam, accounting for a record 34% of power generation dispatched in the first quarter of 2022. As more renewable energy sources come online, sufficient energy storage is necessary to balance the grid, handle severe weather, and adapt to changing electricity demands. The fleets of batteries developed by Available Power are sited in locations that create value for both landowners and investors while adding much-needed flexibility and reliability to the grid. The company views its work in the energy storage sector as a critical component required to unlock the full potential of renewable energy as the world transitions to a low-carbon grid.
To learn more about the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact, visit www.gocarbonfree247.com. And to explore Available Power’s offerings and partnership opportunities, visit www.available-power.com.
###
ABOUT AVAILABLE POWER
At Available Power we develop fleets of high-performing assets that support the local power grid and accelerate the broader clean energy transition. In Texas and beyond, we partner with real estate portfolio owners to site distributed energy systems such as batteries in places where they can deliver value for landowners, investors, and grid operators. Our team of seasoned energy industry veterans and fresh thinkers simplify the development process for partners, apply robust and futureproof engineering to our systems, and ultimately deliver de-risked portfolios of clean energy assets that perform today with the flexibility to meet the needs of tomorrow.
Nikki Arnone
Inflection Point Agency for Available Power
nikki@inflectionpointagency.com