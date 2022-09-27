[Re] Waste Powered by Parsl Program Announced to Improve Cannabis Recycling in North America
[Re] Waste and Parsl announce a new program to improve recycling metrics in cannabis and other industries across North America.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Re] Waste and Parsl Pty Ltd. are pleased to announce their partnership and the [Re] Waste Powered by Parsl program to improve cannabis recycling across North America.
In 2019, 353 million tons of plastic waste was generated globally. On average, only 9% of plastic waste is recycled, resulting in hundreds of millions of tons of plastic waste going to landfills and into natural resources like oceans every year.
[Re] Waste was founded in 2020 to help Canada reduce its 3 million tons of annual plastic waste production. Already successfully operating out of Edmonton, Alberta, [Re] Waste is an innovator in the Canadian plastic recycling space, operating projects across industries.
When the good work [Re] Waste is doing came to Parsl’s attention, it was clear to both parties that collaborating would have a strong impact on cannabis recycling.
Corey Saban, Founder and CEO at [Re] Waste knew it was a question of when, and not if, the collaboration would occur, sharing that “when I learned the Parsl story, there was so much synergy that we proactively developed our relationship and potential opportunities to see what would be a fit. ”
Known for their unique item-level tracking and blockchain data custody in the cannabis industry, Parsl cares deeply about improving the lives of consumers, whether that’s by enabling users to verify the authenticity of their cannabis products or by ensuring the sustainability of those products.
In this new program, [Re] Waste will be managing the recycling and Parsl will be providing the metrics of success, consumer loyalty programs, and employee incentive strategies for not only cannabis companies, but for other industries as well.
Dr. Isaac Balbin, CEO and Co-Founder of Parsl is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, “There is no doubt in my mind that by working with [Re] Waste, Parsl will be able to help cannabis and other industries reduce the amount of plastic waste that is produced each year, ensuring a better world for everyone.”
About [Re] Waste
Founded in 2020, [Re] Waste helps businesses meet their sustainability goals in a cost-effective and profitable way by providing clients peace of mind that their plastic lifecycle and chain of custody is maintained through blockchain. More information can be found at https://rewaste.ca/
About Parsl Pty Ltd.
Parsl Pty Ltd. was founded in 2017 and serves the global cannabis industry. Parsl makes life easier for cannabis businesses with state-of-the-art inventory management, product authentication, compliance reporting and direct consumer marketing solutions. More information can be found at https://www.parsl.co
