Mom of injured child pens beautiful picture book telling kids life is full of big dreams and endless possibilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- When an accident left author Lindsay J.L Angus' toddler son with a significant scar on his arm, the doctor eased her with, "You know, there's nothing you can't do with a scar." Those important words were ones she wanted to share with children everywhere. In her new picture book, Nothing You Can't Do, Angus pairs a heartfelt text with her own vibrant and cheerful illustrations to convey this empowering message.
Page after page of rich colours and smiling children doing things they love best – playing guitar, hanging out with zoo animals, driving a Zamboni – are the backdrop to this joyful story that reminds readers to "just be you."
"There's nothing you can't do. No dream that's too far. Put on your cape. Be a superstar."
Nothing is more important than children growing up knowing that nothing can stop them from achieving their dreams, no matter what. This buoyant story reminds children to be proud of themselves, giving them the self-esteem and self-love to think big.
Angus has worked as a writer and storyteller in film, TV, literature, journalism, marketing and online media – eventually finding her true love in children's stories. Known for imagination, creativity and make-believe, her work has been recognized internationally. Nothing You Can't Do is a wonderful everyday read-aloud for families and educators of young children and also a thoughtful keepsake for special milestones such as a graduation or birthday.
If you would like more information about author Lindsay J.L Angus and Nothing You Can't Do, please contact pr@lindsayjlangus.com or visit www.lindsayjlangus.com
Jess Sumner
