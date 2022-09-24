Joint Statement Following the GCC, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Yemen Ministerial

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Yemen:

Begin Text:

At the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Iraq, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Republic of Yemen, and the GCC Secretary General met in New York on September 23, 2022, to underscore the historic and enduring partnership among their countries and enhance joint cooperation in all fields.

Building upon the successful Jeddah Security and Development Summit in July 2022, the Secretary of State underscored the enduring U.S. commitment to the security and territorial defense of U.S. partners and taking all necessary measures to preserve the region’s security and stability, and developing joint areas of cooperation and integration.

The Ministers underscored the historic, strategic, ambitious, and growing partnerships between the United States and the GCC, its member states, as well as Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, and Yemen, to promote peace, security, stability, and economic prosperity in the Middle East and address regional and global challenges, including humanitarian, food, health, and climate crises.

End Text