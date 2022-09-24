SCHMITT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Schmitt Industries, Inc. on Behalf of Schmitt Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Schmitt Industries, Inc. ("Schmitt" or the "Company") SMIT on behalf of Schmitt stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Schmitt has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 20, 2022, after the market closed, Schmitt announced that its previous financial statements "should no longer be relied upon" and would require restating, estimating that "the errors were cumulatively material, resulting in an understatement of $330,203 in expenses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year."

On this news, Schmitt stock fell $0.68, or 17.9%, to close at $3.12 per share on September 21, 2022, hurting investors.

