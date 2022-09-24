Submit Release
SCHMITT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Schmitt Industries, Inc. on Behalf of Schmitt Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Schmitt Industries, Inc. ("Schmitt" or the "Company") SMIT on behalf of Schmitt stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Schmitt has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 20, 2022, after the market closed, Schmitt announced that its previous financial statements "should no longer be relied upon" and would require restating, estimating that "the errors were cumulatively material, resulting in an understatement of $330,203 in expenses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year."

On this news, Schmitt stock fell $0.68, or 17.9%, to close at $3.12 per share on September 21, 2022, hurting investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Schmitt shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

