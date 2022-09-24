Idaho Fish and Game officer and K-9 partner to give free public presentation in Pocatello

This time of year Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers stay very busy in the field talking to hunters and anglers, taking wildlife calls from the public, and conducting investigations. In the Southeast Region, District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken has some extra help from his K-9 partner, a black lab named Dexter. If you would like to know more about how this specially-trained team work together to "sniff out" crime, head on over to the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University in Pocatello on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. The presentation is free.

Officer Klucken will be sharing the day-to-day activities of an Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer and describing how Dexter helps to investigate cases. Come listen to stories from the field and get a chance to see Dexter in action as he showcases his sleuthing abilities!

The Idaho Museum of Natural History is located in ISU Building #12, the "Museum Building" adjoining the Pond Student Union. The parking lot can be accessed at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Dillon Street.

For more information about this event, please contact the Idaho Museum of Natural History at 208-282-3168 or the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at 208-232-4703.