HCMC to promote role as driving force for regional, national development: Party General Secretary

VIETNAM, September 24 - HCM CITY — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng highly appreciated the efforts made and achievements gained by the HCM City Party Committee and people while working with the municipal leaders on Friday.

With significant potential, the most outstanding advantages in the country, as well as attractiveness and high international competition, General Secretary Trọng said the city needed to better promote its role as the development “locomotive” for the southeast region and the whole country.

To successfully implement strategic breakthroughs, he said that it was necessary to further restructure the city's economy, renovate the growth model, focus on prioritising resources, and concretise the Party's guidelines and the State's laws in conformity with the city’s specific situation and conditions.

General Secretary Trọng said priority should be given to building and creating a stronger breakthrough in modern urban infrastructure, renovating and improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of urban design, architectural planning management, new rural construction, and urban management associated with economic development.

The city should actively coordinate with central ministries and localities in the southeast region to build a large-capacity public transport system, creating smooth connections to maximise the economic potential of the region and the city.

The city should have more effective solutions to handle environmental problems, respond to climate change and sea level rise, ensure water supply, drainage, anti-flooding; waste treatment and energy infrastructure.

“It is necessary to invest in innovation to comprehensively improve education and training quality; develop human resources, especially high-quality human resources for leadership and management; and strongly develop science, technology as a foundation for the city to develop quickly and sustainably,” he said.

“The city needs to strengthen and perfect the health system from the municipal to the grassroots level, improve district hospital quality, attach importance to preventive medicine development to solve hospital overloading,” said Trọng.

The Party leader also instructed HCM City to encourage and take care of the medical staff so that they feel secure in their work, continue to devote themselves, take care of and better serve the people's health with greater responsibility.

He suggested improving the people’s cultural life, eliminating social evils and crimes, reduce traffic accidents to ensure order and safety for the people.

The city should consolidate its political system, and consider this a key task. Party members and leaders at all levels should promote their role as good examples in studying and following late President Hồ Chí Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle.

General Secretary Trọng requested the city to resolve people's complaints, and consider people's satisfaction as a measure to evaluate the results of Party committees and authorities at all levels.

General Secretary Trọng expressed his expectation and firmly believed that, the HCM City Party Committee and people would strengthen solidarity and determination to innovate stronger, strive higher, better promote its leading role, the strongest driving force for development in the region, becoming worthy of the country’s pride. — VNS