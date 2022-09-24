US businesses interested in cooperating with Việt Nam in energy transition, digital transformation

VIETNAM, September 24 -

NEW YORK — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh on September 22 met representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US firms operating in many different areas in New York.

Highlighting the sound economic, trade and investment partnership between the two countries, Minh noted that two-way trade reached nearly US$87 billion in the first eight months of this year, up about 20 per cent year on year.

The US had been the largest export market of Việt Nam, while the latter was also the biggest trade partner of the US among the ASEAN countries, he stressed.

The official affirmed that the Vietnamese Government would continue to create optimal conditions for foreign businesses, including those from the US, to expand their business and invest in Việt Nam in the areas of high technology, digital transformation, green transition, innovation, finance and banking, smart agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure development and R&D, thus contributing to the country’s efforts in completing commitments announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Minh highly valued ideas from US associations and businesses, expressing his hope that they would continue contributing to the promotion of the harmonious and sustainable economic, trade and investment partnership between the two countries.

US representatives hailed efforts by the Vietnamese Government in COVID-19 control and economic recovery as well as maintaining the macro-economic stability, creating confidence for foreign investors to expand their operation in Việt Nam.

US businesses said they were impressed by Vietnamese economic growth amid the complicated pandemic developments, commenting that Việt Nam is a dynamic and potential market as well as one of the attractive Southeast Asian destinations for companies that wish to stabilise and re-establish supply chains.

They welcomed Việt Nam’s efforts in digital transformation, energy transition and climate change response, holding that the country’s development targets are suitable to the common development trend of the world. Many US firms showed their interest in connecting with Vietnamese partners to seek new cooperation opportunities in the fields of digital transformation, energy transition, as well as their willingness to support Việt Nam in achieving emission reduction and sustainable development goals. — VNS