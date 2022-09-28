Várri Consultancy Named One of the Best-Performing B2B Companies in the UAE in Annual List by Clutch
Várri Consultancy has received a Clutch Leader Award based on a data-driven ranking of the leading B2B service providers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2022.
We are proud to be recognised as one of the top business service providers in the UAE. We believe it reflects our dedication to providing our clients with a new standard in management consultancy.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Várri Consultancy, a Dubai-based boutique consulting firm, today announced it has been named a leader on the ratings and reviews platform Clutch’s annual list of the top B2B service providers in the UAE. The list provides a guide for one million customers using Clutch each month to connect with a business partner.
Johnny Kollin, Founder of Várri Consultancy, said, “We are proud to be recognised as one of the top business service providers in the UAE. We believe it reflects our dedication to providing our clients with a new standard in management consultancy.”
The Clutch research team selected these companies based on several criteria, including the services they offer, client reviews, case studies, awards, and social media presence.
“These companies stand out because of the positive feedback their clients shared with the Clutch team. The quality of their verified reviews shows that these companies know how to deliver exceptional work to their clients,” said Mike Beares, Founder and Chairman of Clutch. “As more companies highlight their leadership in the industry and build their online reputation through third-party reviews, I hope the process of finding the right service provider becomes easier for business decision makers.”
About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.
About Várri Consultancy
Várri Consultancy is a modern and independent consulting boutique specialising in strategy, risk, and governance advisory. Várri Consultancy provides reliable solutions that build trust in a time of uncertainty and fundamental world changes. The focus is on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability to create more stable and long-term opportunities for all stakeholders.
