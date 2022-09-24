Business Plan Development Services for Apparel Startups: Retail Consultants YRC reaches out to prospective clients
Fixing the approach first
The essence of a good business plan lies in assessing the forte of the business idea/project in question on the grounds of financial and commercial parameters. The goal is to evaluate the business idea based on financial projections. And inputs for developing a business plan are obtained from the business model. Therefore, the business model must come first and then the business plan. YRC’s business plan writers follow a set of planned, extensive, and organised processes in preparing these commercial and financial appraisals and statements concerning the implementation of the business idea.
Gauging the initial investment requirements
Here, YRC assists businesses in the identification and estimation of their capital and initial expenditure requirements. These investments are critical to building the foundation of assets and operations required to start an apparel business. These initial investments include expenditure for carrying out market research, buying/leasing/renting/building physical assets (land, store, warehouse/FCs, offices, etc.), purchasing technology and industrial solutions, etc.
Margin Analysis
The margin is a derivative of the estimated purchase and selling prices. But since apparel stores generally do not deal in only one product line, it is the average margin that holds greater significance. The product mix may have multiple product lines with each having multiple product types. Say, a jeans brand may divide its product mix based on both gender and market segment. The jeans for women may have higher margins than the jeans for men. Profitability in one product line may not make up for the entire product mix. The average margin does not tell about the gross profitability but it provides a glimpse of the big picture and is especially useful when sales in terms of units are expected to remain the same across the product types.
Estimation of sales turnover
Sometimes it is better to play safe and stay conservative over the turnover expectations. This strategy works in competitive market segments. For example, the market for bandanas is extremely competitive in the state of Texas. Unless with a strong value proposition, an apparel brand should tame its turnover expectations. But the same brand can expect better sales in a market where the fashion of wearing bandanas is trending. The difference in both markets is that of demand fluctuation. Conventional markets of a product exhibit stability in demand. But where such a product is part of a fashion trend, the demand takes an upward spiral for an unknown period. YRC maintains that the process of estimating sales turnover involves a scientific, systematic, and methodical approach. The subjective insights are critical to giving meaning and direction to this estimation process.
Purchase planning
Purchase planning is essential and it is aimed at ensuring that the required types and levels of inventory are consistently maintained in the stores, warehouses, and Fulfilment Centres. The informational inputs required for purchase planning come from various sources like merchandising strategies, regular demand forecasts, promotional campaigns, seasonal demand, budgeting, logistical capabilities, etc. YRC’s role here is to assist businesses plan and scheduling their purchase decisions. Having sound purchase planning helps businesses sort out the roadmap for a smooth purchasing function.
Other aspects covered by YRC in apparel business plan development include salary projections, key financial ratios and indicators, cash flow projections, projected income and expenditure statements, break-even analysis, etc.
