Suspect Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 900 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:07 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s unoccupied vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/xgpu4GLWxwg

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.