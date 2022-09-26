Full service ISO PayRilla taps former Heartland and SpotOn executive Katie Wheeler to lead sales as Chief Sales Officer
PayRilla invests in continued expansion and channel development tapping former Heartland and SpotOn executive Katie Wheeler as Chief Sales Officer.
I came here to get my hands dirty, not run a sales organization via excel from behind a desk... At PayRilla you’ll be supported, empowered, and you’ll never be alone.”ORANGEBURG, SC, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayRilla has announced the addition of Katie Wheeler as the new Chief Sales Officer. In this role – the first for PayRilla – Wheeler will be responsible for continuing the aggressive growth of PayRilla and expand its sales channels.
— Katie Wheeler
Before joining PayRilla, Wheeler served as the Vice President of Sales at SpotOn focused on building out talent acquisition strategy and execution as well as developing new hire training programming. Prior to that, Wheeler served Heartland Payment Systems as a Vice President of Sales.
“Companies change and cultures change. These changes come from the top and for a lot of employees, it’s get on board or get out. I’m excited to be able to champion a winning culture while having the autonomy to solicit and actually accept feedback from my team,” said wheeler when asked about the move from large headcount organizations to a smaller player in the same industry. “Joining PayRilla allows me to focus on bringing on the RIGHT people to take advantage of what this industry can offer. It’s not often you can change the world of a small business owner for the better while changing your own life financially.”
“Katie is going to bring a fresh outlook, proven systems, and new ideas to energize a business model that’s already working really well,” said Jason Jett, President and founder of PayRilla. “I brought on a CSO to run sales, and that’s what she’s going to get to do and our team will support the hell out of her.”
Founded in 2019 by Jett, PayRilla has increased support staff by 700% since 2020 while moving from a retail ISO to a full service provider of merchant services and has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into systems and processes to support its growing Agent team and new FSP responsibilities.
“I am impressed at the deep knowledge the PayRilla team has of our exciting but complicated industry. The tools they have available for their sales team – from a heavily customized CRM built for payments to a huge array of point of sale systems and processing equipment - are absolutely incredible and rival any company I’ve worked with,” Wheeler said about the infrastructure in place to support new growth. “Merchant services allows professional salespeople to enjoy the pure power of entrepreneurship without being alone.”
“Already, I can see a huge difference in the level of care for both merchants and agents alike,” continued Wheeler. “To be able to get a response in a couple minutes on a support ticket or to text an underwriter is a breath of fresh air that a lot of talented but jaded sales reps are going to LOVE over here. Scrappiness combined with talent and experience is game changing.”
“I came here to get my hands dirty, not run a sales organization via excel from behind a desk. I’m pulling all the good from my previous experiences and bringing my absolute best to everyone on my team. At PayRilla you’ll be supported, empowered, and you’ll never be alone.”
Brent Baston
PayRilla
+1 888-412-2233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other