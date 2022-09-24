Bronson’s “Funnel Hacking Live” Endorsed by New “MailBoxPower.com” Wilder Marketing Automation System | ORLANDO FLORIDA
MailBoxPower.com’s mission is to create an all-in-one automated-platform that delivers thoughtful, personalized gifts/cards; thus, keeping the phones ringing
Mail-Box-Power has been voted the Industry’s Best Technology for personalized gifts; we all absolutely agree.”EAGLE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is MailBox Power?
— Justin Biggs, CEO & Co-Founder
(https://youtu.be/hEe9snB5uh8 ) … Mail Box-Power is an all-in-one platform that automates creating and delivering thoughtful, personalized gifts and cards to clients and prospects in order to keep them happy and your phone ringing. Once you've nailed the demographics of the audience you want in your area, Mailbox Power will build you a list of the exact audience for only 10¢ per qualified lead. No more gambling with your marketing budget. Pay only for qualified leads. No fluff.
Mail-Box-Power is a direct lead generation platform that allows users to target based on demographics. Mailbox Power is a direct lead generation platform that allows you to target based on demographics. Not only can Mailbox Power help one reach all of their qualified leads, but it can also make ones message seen and OPENED by your audience, with a staggering 90%+ open rate. The secret? Personalized direct mail.
With the system, one can easily send personalized cards to each name on your qualified list. --------> [[ firstname ]] is filled in with the first name of each qualified lead on your list automatically. This means that every card will call out each lead in a list personally and will grab anyone’s attention. Mail Box Power premium cards have already been battle-tested in each industry. Personalization at scale. Mailbox Power gives you control over your targeting. Reach only who you want to reach, then let your offer be seen and heard. Customers can laser focus in on ...
Location
Age
Gender
Children's Age
Household Income
Ethnicity
Credit Score
Hobbies & Interests
Homeowners / Renters
Opportunity Seekers
What is Funnel Hacking Live?
( https://funnelhackinglive.com/soldout22-1 ) … Since 2015, Funnel Hacking Live has been bringing together the nation's top entrepreneurs, including luminaries such as Tony Robbins and Garrett White, to help small business owners level up their marketing. They have opened signups for Funnel Hacking Live 2022, with plans to exceed 17,000 attendees to date at their annual events.
The conference, which has been described as the "rock concert of marketing events," will take place September 21-24 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida. It will help entrepreneurs learn how to leverage ClickFunnels to grow their online businesses against a challenging economic landscape, with actionable tips on funnel hacking, funnel building, traffic generation, copywriting, and more.
"Times are changing, and customer reach is half what it used to be," said Russell Brunson, founder and CEO of ClickFunnels.com, which hosts the Funnel Hacking Live event. "What worked yesterday won't work today. We have curated techniques and strategies from the top 1% of wealthy entrepreneurs that are working in today's environment, and we will share these secrets with our attendees." Brunson will be speaking at the event, drawing on his experience at ClickFunnels.com, which is one of the world's fastest-growing, non-venture-backed software enterprises. He will be joined by dozens of other influential speakers.
ClickFunnels will also be awarding the prestigious "Two Comma Award" at the event. The award, which has been called the "Oscars of Entrepreneurship," honors those who have used ClickFunnels software to scale their businesses to the 7-figure mark. The presentation of the award, which is named for the two commas in 7-figure earnings, is a Funnel Hacking Live tradition with 1,800 awards presented.
When Russell Brunson started ClickFunnels, he was looking for a way to systematize the funnel hacking process. This process allows businesses to take the framework of a funnel that is producing results for a competitor and use it to accelerate their own sales. Funnel hacking helps entrepreneurs create effective funnels in hours—not weeks or months. In response to Brunson's innovative techniques, funnel hacking groups were popping up all over the country to share ideas. Brunson decided to bring them together for a seminar back in 2015, and Funnel Hacking Live was hatched, filling what Brunson calls a critical niche.
"The technical end of this is important, but tech conferences tend to be very dry with few networking opportunities. Entrepreneurship conferences are big on enthusiasm and energy but don't often impart the specific steps that people need to put big ideas into practice," said Brunson. "Funnel Hacking Live provides both. If business owners and marketers can only attend one marketing event each year, this is the one." Seven years later, the event has grown by almost seven times and continues to be a sold-out event each year.
What is ClickFunnels?
https://www.mageplaza.com/blog/clickfunnels.html … ClickFunnels is a sales funnel creator to help businesses automate their sales process from A to Z. It offers you the power to keep each stage of the purchasing journey under control. With ClickFunnels, you can build regular websites, opt-in pages, landing pages, membership websites, squeeze pages, webinars, and so many more. Besides, it allows users to build sales funnels with a large number of pre-made, customizable designs. Businesses and entrepreneurs often utilize ClickFunnels to sell and market their products and services. Meanwhile, others leverage it to facilitate their potential customer generation campaigns for their online businesses. ClickFunnels provides an all-in-one marketing solution. ClickFunnels was designed back in 2014 by Russell Brunson and his team. And they gain a revenue of $400 million per year and more than 100,000+ active members.
ClickFunnels works in a very transparent way. It enables you to build sales funnels that will turn visitors into prospects. And it approaches them until they become your real customers. It can help you collect payments and keep track of how each page displays in your funnel. While traditional tools require a large amount of technical knowledge to get set up, ClickFunnels supports you with just a few clicks. It includes all the tools integrated necessary to build and perform an effective sales funnel, and thereby you could begin achieving a profit faster. ClickFunnels is different from traditional tools:
Simple to build a sales funnel that you can generate traffic effectively.
It allows you to integrate the payment system and begin collecting payments in a minute on every page of your site.
It provides advanced traffic analytics that helps you retarget your traffic to boost sales.
It offers an option to send follow-ups to your prospects to warm them before they purchase your product.
When selling in person, you need to approach the right leads, create relationships with potential customers, explain your products’ value, and encourage them to buy. When you sell online, all these tasks require designing landing pages, advertising, coding, and many more. If you choose to use ClickFunnels, you’ll find no need to be a jack of all trades. The process of creating your digital sales funnels includes three steps:
You choose a pre-made sales funnel template for your products.
You pick the page design style you like.
You can modify as you want, and then hit publish.
ClickFunnels is quicker and more effective compared to working with web designers to generate your funnel. Its plug-and-stay allows you to be ready in minutes, rather than taking time to describe your sales funnels to someone else. And the most exciting thing is that ClickFunnels provides proven efficient funnels for any type of business. If you want to market B2B or B2C, sell some products or services, and acquire leads for your email list, ClickFunnels can be a good help. ClickFunnels not only assists you in building your own sales funnels, but it also offers a wide range of extra features to optimize your pages and enhance other areas of your digital marketing.
